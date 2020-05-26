Search warrants result in charges

By Melody Vallieu

UNION TOWNSHIP — The “Annie the Highway Cow” owner has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Cory A. Morris, 43, and owner of The Critters of Griffin’s Willow Farms, a purported animal rescue, has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to two search warrants, on May 18 and May 26, at the property he owns at 2620 S. Rangeline Road, Ludlow Falls. The website, anniethehighwaycow.com, says 100 percent of money raised from the sale of Annie & Friends items, “goes to the feeding, housing and care of the animals who call the farm home.”

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, however, said this is not being done as he said deputies received information from neighbors and others of noxious odors coming from the residence and property, along with concerns on the condition of the animals on the property. During the May 18 search warrant, deputies found the condition of the residence to be in complete disrepair, animal carcasses decomposing both inside and outside of the residence, dirt, filth and conditions making the residence unfit for habitation, Duchak said.

“Four cow carcasses were found inside the house and at least one outside,” Duchak said. “There were dead chickens in with the other chickens. There was brown, undrinkable water for the animals and moldy feed.”

On Tuesday, Morris directed questions about the charges to a video he posted on Annie the Highway Cow’s Facebook page. Morris pointed to several neighbors complaining and a national animal rights group that came on the property illegally to take photos, to which he said he’s working with attorneys.

“It’s a farm … things die. We have lost some cows over time that you guys never met. They were sick calves that came in that we dealt with best we could, but they didn’t make it,” said Morris, who said he has received death threats aimed at him and the animals since the news was released. “When you look at the laws here in Ohio on how to eliminate dead livestock, it’s limiting. Some times of the year you can’t burn, there are burn bans, but you can always compost dead animals.”

Morris went on to explain the composting process of dead animals in Ohio and that he has a license to do so and that the wind can sometimes carry the smell to nearby properties.

Deputies found livestock on the premises to include cows, ducks, chickens, donkeys, pigs and miniature ponies. Many of the animals were not being properly watered and fed, Duchak said. Morris addressed the feeding and watering by saying the feeders and water troughs were apparently not considered the proper size and that they had been replaced.

Morris agreed to re-home 23 ducks, two donkeys, one cow and seven pigs to other livestock owners who have taken possession of the animals, Duchak said. Morris retained four miniature ponies, eight potbellied pigs, several cows and some chickens, with instructions on making changes with respect to watering, feeding and sheltering the remaining animals.

On Tuesday, deputies returned to the residence, along with personnel from Miami County Public Health, Duchak said. Morris had made the requested changes with respect to properly feeding, watering and sheltering the remaining animals.

“He did do everything he was instructed to do,” Duchak said.

Morris said he built a new barn on the weekend for the horses, so that they didn’t have to stand in the mud, “even though they choose to.”

Miami County Public Health did condemn the residence, Duchak said. Morris said the house is not lived in and has been used as basically a barn and storage for many years.

“The house has been condemned and will have to be razed at his expense,” Duchak said.

Morris has been charged in Miami County Municipal Court with six counts of animal cruelty related to the search warrant executed on May 18 and the conditions of the animals under his care at that time. Deputies will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with Miami County Public Health, Duchak said.

“Annie the Highway Cow” and Morris shot to fame in October 2018 after a video recorded on Interstate-75 showed the then 800-pound rescue cow, Annie, riding in the back seat of Morris’ truck on the way back from a petting zoo engagement. The video had more than 14.5 million views within days, and Annie became an overnight sensation from coast-to-coast and even throughout the world, appearing on TV shows and in print.

File photo Cory Morris, proprietor of The Critters of Griffin’s Willow Farms, reads along with Annie the Highway Cow in a book, “Annie and Friends,” which became available in December 2018, with proceeds to be used to feed the rescued livestock animals. Morris is now charged with six counts of animal cruelty. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_AnnietheCowBook1.jpg File photo Cory Morris, proprietor of The Critters of Griffin’s Willow Farms, reads along with Annie the Highway Cow in a book, “Annie and Friends,” which became available in December 2018, with proceeds to be used to feed the rescued livestock animals. Morris is now charged with six counts of animal cruelty.