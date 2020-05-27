Piqua Farmers Market opens

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua has announced that the 2020 Piqua Community Farmers Market (PCFM) will open this Thursday, May 28, and will continue each Thursday through Sept. 10. The market will be held on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

The market is sponsored by Premier Health, Unity National Bank, Goin’ Postal, Eagle Printing & Graphics, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Edison State Community College and Hartzell. New guidelines for customers and vendors are posted on the market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

The focus of the market is to provide fresh produce and consumable goods from local farmers and producers. Please limit who comes with you to the market to one other person from your household. Social gatherings are not permitted. Totes or bags brought from home will not be permitted in the market. You will be asked to return them to your car or throw them out. Vendors will provide unused (compostable) shopping bags.

Movement through the market is limited to one direction only with 6 foot social distancing between customers or households. The market starts at 3 p.m. and shoppers are asked to come no earlier than 3 p.m. so that the vendors can get set up and ready for the market.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is a project of Mainstreet Piqua. To learn more about the organization, visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com