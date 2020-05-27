One taken by CareFlight from I-75 crash

PIQUA — One person was transported by CareFlight following a mid-afternoon roll over crash on southbound I-75 near the 83 mile marker.

First Responders were dispatched after it was reported that a vehicle had rolled “multiple times”, crashing off the right side of the highway.

The victim, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside until he could be freed by firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher. CareFlight was placed on standby as efforts to free the trapped man took place.

Once freed, CareFlight was called to respond. I-75 was closed while the medical helicopter was on the scene.

The man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol work at the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 83 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_100969988_2662637483979747_3796799322146734080_n.jpg Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol work at the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 83 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon.