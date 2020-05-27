Midtown Coffee and Creamery opens in Troy

TROY — Midtown Coffee and Creamery, a recent addition to the Sherwood of Troy shopping center, opened its doors last Tuesday, May 19.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patio seating is available. Along with coffee and ice cream, the shop offers pastries and cookies, with a plan to offer sandwiches and salad in the near future.

Located at 79 Foss Way, the ice cream and coffee shop is owned by brothers Seth and Mark Iiames, along with their wives, Jennifer and Nikki. The Iiames brothers grew up in the area, near the Miami East School District.

According to Seth, he and his co-owners each brought an important contribution to the business.

“My wife (Jennifer) has the food service experience, I come from a marketing and business background, my brother is the vice president of an electrical contractor, and my sister-in-law is a willing participant,” he said.

Seth said part of the reason the couples wanted to start the business is because they feel that residents in the area deserve more options for things like coffee and ice cream.

“On this side of town, there’s really nothing and it doesn’t need to be that way because there’s so much going on for it,” he said. “So, I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Seth said he, Jennifer, Mark and Nikki began planning on the business in March of 2019, with renovation on the building taking place early this year.

As with just about every other business, Seth said the coronavirus pandemic had an effect on how the shop operated, as well as when it opened.

“It threw a big wrench into how long it took things to open and it changed how we were going to open — whether it would be curbside or if people could come inside,” he said. “We’ve seen a good turnout, but I think it’s still definitely impacting us in terms of how many people are coming out.”

Seth added that although the pandemic has more than likely caused a lower number of customers to visit the shop, he is still happy with how the opening has gone.

“It’s going really well,” he said. “The community really came out that first week, especially over the weekend. They’re doing a great job supporting us.”

One of Troy’s newest additions, the Midtown Coffee & Creamery is open for business in the Sherwood Shopping Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_MU2_5789b.jpg One of Troy’s newest additions, the Midtown Coffee & Creamery is open for business in the Sherwood Shopping Center.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

