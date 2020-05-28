Brukner offers summer camps

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will offer week-long summer day camps filled with encounters with live wildlife, adventurous hikes, engaging games and more.

Summer camp is available as half days (9 a.m. to noon) for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. The cost for half day is $75 for BNC members and $100 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration and includes a camp give-away item.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, group sizes will be limited to eight kids, and will be held outside as much as possible.

Camps include:

• “Strive to Survive”

Choice of two weeks — June 15-19 or June 29-July 3

In the case that Brukner would still be closed during these times, this camp would be rescheduled for July 27 – 31. By registering for camp, you are agreeing to attend the rescheduled date if it is canceled in June — no refunds will be issued unless the rescheduled date is also canceled.

What does a wildlife rehabilitator do? What kind of adaptations do migrating wildlife need in order to get to point A then to point B? These are just a few of the questions staff and volunteers are asking during the summer camp, “Strive to Survive.”

• “Wild Like Me” — July 13-17

Ohio is full of amazing critters that can be found right in our own backyards. These animals may soar through the sky, warm their scaly skin in the sun, groom their fur in the bushes, or take a swim in the creek. Participants will learn all about these animals, see if they can find them in the wild, and even meet a few that live at Brukner Nature Center.

Please email to register your child and then mail in your payment. Payment is due within two weeks of registering, cash or check only.

• Medical consent forms must be completed prior to the start of camp. Forms can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com.

Reimbursement of payment registration is not available for any program cancellation within two weeks of the start of a program. Cancellation occurring more than two weeks prior to the start of a program, will receive a 50 percent refund. Refunds will be issued only if BNC is closed due to Covid-19 and is unable to offer the above listed rescheduled date for camp.