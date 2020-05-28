Area briefs

Pancake breakfast offered

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E US Route 36, will offer an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon June 6.

The meal will include pancakes, sausage and fried mush.

Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Carry-out meals will be available.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Positions open on TMCS board

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking to fill three seats on their board of trustees. The seats are open to anyone who lives in Tipp City and Monroe Township. If you are interested or would like more information contact TMCS Executive Director Kathryn L. Taylor at the Community Services office at (937) 667-8631. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, July 6.

The continuing goal of the TMCS board, advisory members, and staff is to identify and to meet the needs of the community in the areas of recreation, community education, cultural and social services. Input from the community assists Community Services in achieving this goal. By sitting on the TMCS Board of Trustees, residents can take part in fulfilling immediate needs, while planning the future of Tipp Monroe Community Services.