Administrator resigns from tech position

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening, accepting the resignation of Jim Sagona, director of technology, effective Wednesday.

“I think it’s a shame that we lose Jim Sagona,” board member Simon Patry said. “I think he’s a great asset to the school district.”

“I’d like to thank him for his service,” board member Joellen Heatherly said. “He’s done a lot for our district.”

Sagona joined the district in July 2005. In addition to being the district’s director of technology, he also previously worked as a high school teacher for the district, as well as developed the StageCrafters program and was previously the program director for the Tippecanoe High School theatre program.

“We wish him well with this new opportunity,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said.

Sagona did not respond to a request for comment as of press time. In his letter of resignation, Sagona wrote, “I appreciate the opportunities for professional and personal development that Tipp City Schools has provided me over the last 15 years.”

Following that, the board gave approval for Tipp City Community Services to use school vans for the Summer Lunch On Us Program as needed. Dates of use will be between June 1 and Aug. 14.

The board ended their meeting by going into executive session for the purpose of to consider the investigation of charges and complaints against a public employee and to consider the discipline of a public employee.

The board took no action following its executive session.

Sagona leaves after 15 years at Tipp City Schools

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.