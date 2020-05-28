Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 22

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped for having a suspended license at 7:45 a.m. in the area of Wood and Commercial streets. A consent search was done of the vehicle and the driver. Nothing of note was located. Driver was cited. Quentin B. Carter, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury accident at 9:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Park Avenue. An adult male was cited for improper backing.

MENACING: There was a report of a victim being threatened by a known subject with a rifle at 12:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue. Larry C. Hubbard, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

THEFT: Subjects who were concealing items at Dunham’s were said to have been previously trespassed at approximately 5 p.m. Female suspect gave several false identities and was placed under arrest. Stolen property was recovered from her purse. Mindy A. Allen, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

May 23

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Park Avenue for a disturbance complaint at approximately 1:30 a.m. Dispatch said a male was out at the address breaking windows out of a vehicle. The male was located and charged. Eduardo A. Fitch, 45, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a vehicle that hit a house at approximately 2:15 a.m. on the 1500 block of Amherst Avenue. The driver, Zachary H. James, 23, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a hit skip accident at approximately 3:10 a.m. on the 400 block of North Main Street. The suspect vehicle was located, and the driver had left the scene on foot. He was identified and cited.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at approximately 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of West High Street.

May 24

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer located a vehicle abandoned and turned off at a stop sign at 2:45 a.m. in the area of North County Road 25-A and Seidel Parkway. A female was located a few hundred yards away in the grass. She was the owner of the vehicle. It was unknown how she ended up in the grass. Wanda M. Smith, 49, of Sidney, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE: A male stated he confronted another male about being in his house and was assaulted at 2 p.m. on the 700 block of Adams Street. It was discovered the male suspect lives at the residence and there was a dispute over residency. Daniel K. Roth, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

TRESPASSING: A male who had been previously trespassed from a location on the 100 block of Mound Street was at the residence again at 4:45 p.m. Male stated he was not going to stop. Scott L. Coble, 56, of Piqua, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass. Coble was cited again for trespassing at that same location at 5:10 p.m. Coble was then charged with trespassing and menacing at approximately 6 p.m. when he returned to the residence again and reportedly threatened a female subject there.

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a private property hit-skip traffic crash in reference to an unknown red van backing into the a gold SUV and fleeing the scene prior to officer arrival at 8 p.m. at Kroger.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A complainant advised his dog bit a neighbor at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Walnut Street. William J. Cooper, 66, of Piqua, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite. The neighbor was warned for trespassing against the complainant.

May 25

ASSAULT: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Wayne Street for an assault complaint at 3 a.m. Victim stated a male assaulted him. The male was located and arrested. Wayland A. Block, 45, address unknown, was picked up on charges of third-degree felony possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs.