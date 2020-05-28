Children helping Children’s

Westbrook residents Everlynn Chamberlin, 7, Carter Wyatt, 6, and Mason Wray 7, sell a cup of lemonade to Patty Wray at their stand on North Dorset Road on Thursday. The kids made quite a haul with their lemonade and cookies — packaged individually — and plan to donate all proceeds to Children’s Medical Center to help sick children, they said.

