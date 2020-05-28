EMA director gives COVID-19 update

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith provided the Miami County Commissioners with his weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday during the commissioners’ regular meeting.

Smith said there are 351 cases of COVID-19 in Miami County, as well as 50 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.

Smith said Miami County Public Health (MCPH) has been working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on increased testing of nursing homes.

“We’re not finding any new, undetected outbreaks,” Smith said.

Commissioner Jack Evans asked about the accuracy of antibody testing, as there have been reports that antibody testing could be between 20-50 percent inaccurate. Smith said the county’s numbers are more based on the swab testing than the antibody testing, noting there has been increased swab testing recently through Kroger’s Little Clinic and at Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital. Thursday was the last of two days of drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Troy Hospital.

Commissioner Greg Simmons later asked about Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative to test more long-term care facilities throughout the state, asking when that would reach Miami County.

Smith explained the state is establishing Army National Guard testing teams to mass test all the high-priority facilities in the state. He said there were originally around 900 nursing homes in the state those teams would test before the state narrowed that number down to around 300 facilities.

“That hasn’t worked its way to the county yet,” Smith said. He added the county is already putting its focus on long-term care facilities and nursing homes, saying, “We’re ahead of the game of the governor’s plan.”

“We’re waiting to see when the governor’s teams — the National Guard’s teams — come here,” Smith said. “We may have done half their work by the time they can get here.”

Smith also said there is currently one positive case of a patient with COVID-19 at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC), along with three suspected cases of the virus. He said that has been “fairly consistent” with the region, saying there are currently 148 positive cases of COVID-19 being treated in hospitals in the region.

Miami County also received 2,500 isolation gowns from the Ohio EMA. Smith added that FEMA is shipping personal protective equipment (PPE) directly to a number of nursing homes throughout the state, including six in Miami County. Smith said Miami County EMA is working to provide PPE to the nursing homes in the county that are not receiving PPE directly from FEMA.

In other news:

Also on Thursday, the commissioners approved two zoning changes during their meeting. They authorized approximately 5.15 acres on the 4600 block of Stringtown Road in Staunton Township to be changed from A2 general agriculture to A1 domestic agriculture. That location currently does not have an address. The commissioners also authorized approximately 2.89 acres located at 6535 Bard Road in Tipp City to be rezoned from A1 domestic agriculture to R1-AAA single family residential.

The commissioners also accepted Amazon’s terms and conditions and authorized the opening of an Amazon business account for the Commissioners’ Office.

The commissioners then authorized and signed an agreement for engineering and testing services with CTL Engineering, Inc., of Wapakoneta, for construction materials testing and observation for phase two of the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project. The estimated cost of said services is $10,593.60. Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams explained CTL Engineering will test things like the tunnels, walkways, concrete, and so on with the plaza project.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was absent.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.