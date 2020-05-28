County fair ‘moves forward’ with state guidelines

MIAMI COUNTY — While some county fairs had no choice but to cancel their annual fair, Gov. Mike DeWine announced guidelines for those who’ve held out hope for their county fair to continue.

And at this time, the Miami County Fair will stay on the calendar as planned for Aug. 14-20.

On Thursday, DeWine announced that he and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton strongly recommend that for the 2020 fair season, agricultural societies limit fairs to only allow for 4-H and FFA “Junior Fair” activities to take place.

The recommendations state the fair boards must work closely with local boards of health, and all fairs must comply with all executive orders and orders of the Ohio Department of Health in effect at the time of the fair.

Miami County Agricultural Society Board President Nick Shellenberger said he has spent hours making phone calls and working on how, or if, the fair would continue amid the state’s coronavirus mandates.

Shellenberger said he’s optimitistic that the board can comply with Miami County Public Health’s requirements as well as directives from the state to continue with the county fair in some fashion. Shellenberger said he’ll have more concrete information and direction once the board convenes next Tuesday.

“We are glad to hear the government make a suggestion after listening to the task force and many pleas for direction,” Shellenberger said. “Everything is subject to change right now, and, as we’ve seen in our state right now, it’s subject to change on a daily basis.”

Shellenberger said the board is ultimately concerned for the health and safety of fair-goers, young and old, and will comply with any and all county health department requirements to move forward with the fair’s plans.

Shellenberger said many of its contracted vendors for entertainment, concessions and others have been understanding in the process. He said one concern is whether an amusement ride company will be able to set up due to Ohio Revised Code and state mandates, which is one of three major income streams for the fair board. Another is how its campgrounds will be configured, also a major revenue stream for the fair board.

One cancellation is for certain. The Cove Springs Grange will not be able to open its cafeteria doors due to health concerns of its workers, which he said was “a heartbreaking decision for them.”

The fair office is still accepting entries through June 1.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Fair was the latest county fair in the Miami Valley to cancel events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The fair board said discussions were in place to find ways for junior fair-aged exhibitors to show off projects in a modified manner with details to be released later.

The Butler County Fair was the first in the region to cancel, making an announcement Tuesday night. The Montgomery County Fair also announced the cancellation of events Wednesday.

Last week, organizers announced the 2020 Ohio State Fair was canceled.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

