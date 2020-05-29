Area briefs

PEEP sessions upcoming

TROY — Brukner Nature Center is hoping to proceed with the Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP) summer sessions with a few changes.

Class sizes will be limited to eight children and the classes will be shortened to 1.5 hours with no snack and a take home craft. If staff are unable to offer PEEP at BNC, they will offer a virtual option. Participants will be able to access a 45-minute video with Miss June at their convenience. These will be recorded, not live, so participants can pause when needed. A bundle of six craft ideas and materials, plus six outdoor activity ideas will be provided for you to pick up and work at your own pace. Please note that you are agreeing to either option, depending on state regulations.

Sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m. or Wednesday or Friday afternoons from 1-2:30pm. Summer sessions run June 2 to July 10 and July 21 to Aug. 28. The fee for this hands-on program is $55 for BNC members and $75 for nonmembers per session.

PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained and not starting kindergarten in the fall.

A new registration process includes emailing info@bruknernaturecenter.com and provide your child’s name, age, birth date, and phone number. List your top three choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm your child is now registered and which day they will be attending. Go to bruknernaturecenter.com and click on the “Donate” tab on the bottom left of the screen. This will allow you to pay through Paypal or with a credit card — please mention “PEEP and your child’s name” in the “Add Special Instructions to the Seller” dialogue box. Payment must be completed within 48 hours or your child’s spot will open for another child.

Garage sales canceled

TIPP CITY — Tipp City/Monroe Township: The Tipp Monroe Community Services annual community wide garage sale scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 has been canceled. The COVID-19 restrictions have made it unsafe for organizers to hold such a large event.

For more information on the guidelines for having garage sales, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.