Man sentenced for attempted child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man received probation this week for a reduced charge of attempted child endangering in connection with a fire that occurred on Nov. 15, 2019.

Jeremy S. Slife, 42, of Piqua, was first charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in November, and this week, his charge was reduced to attempted child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court. Slife was sentenced to two years of probation and suspended jail time after pleading no contest to the reduced charge.

In November following a fire at the Paris Court Mobile Home Park, Slife admitted to Miami County Sheriff’s deputies that he had been aware that one of the juveniles he was watching was playing with “rubbing alcohol and a lighter,” which was what had caused the fire.

The fire was reported at the Paris Court Mobile Home Park at 10220 North County Road 25-A, Piqua, at approximately 3 p.m. on Nov. 15. Piqua, Fletcher, and Lockington fire departments responded to the report of a mobile home on fire and a juvenile victim suffering from burns. The mobile home was later reported as a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby trailers.

According to Municipal Court records, Slife stated he and four children were inside the trailer watching television when “the next thing he knew,” one of the juveniles was on fire and a leather couch was also on fire.

Slife admitted he knew one of the juveniles “was playing with a full bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter,” according to court records. Slife stated he had taken a lighter away from the juvenile earlier in the day, but the juvenile “had found another BIC lighter and was playing with it.” Slife also said he was drinking a 22-ounce can of beer prior to the fire.

A 13-year-old female juvenile was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained from the fire. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the victim suffered second- and third-degree burns on the left side of her body.

Sheriff’s deputies advised Slife he was being arrested for child endangering due to him allowing the juvenile “to play with a lighter and a bottle of rubbing alcohol while he was drinking alcoholic beverages.”

No other children were reported injured following the fire.

Other conditions of Slife’s probation include that he obtain his GED, as well as full-time employment. Slife must also pay approximately $527 in fines and court costs.

Slife charged in connection with November fire

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.