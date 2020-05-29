Piqua to reinstate electric service shut-offs

PIQUA — On March 15, the Piqua City Commission voluntarily suspended electric service shut-offs to help Piqua customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that businesses are beginning to reopen, the Piqua City Commission has decided to reinstate electric service shut-offs beginning June 23 to ensure the electric fund has sufficient funding to provide operations and service.

Customers will be able to see the shut-off date for their billing zone on their monthly bills. Customers can contact the Utility Billing Office at (937) 778-2000 to make payment plan arrangements.

The State of Ohio’s directive on water shut-offs remains in effect, and once the restriction is lifted, water shut-offs will also resume.