Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 25

RESISTING ARREST: Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red light at West State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. After activating emergency lights and the audible siren, the driver of the vehicle continued to flee. The vehicle pulled over at West State Route 55 and Edgewater Drive. The driver was uncooperative and was ordered to place his hands behind his back. The male refused to be taken into custody without a fight. Matthew Hollon, 53, of Troy, resisted arrest and was placed into custody and transported to the Miami County jail on numerous charges, including OVI and felony failure to comply with an officer’s signal.

May 26

BURGLARY: A report of a burglary was filed in the 8700 block of South Fifth Street, Brandt.

May 27

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of North Rangeline Road, Newberry Township, for a disturbance. The reporting party said neighbors were arguing and he heard gun shots. After investigating Clifford. Hutton, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.

May 28

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of South County Road 25-A and Kessler Cowlesville Road on the report of a female getting into an accident, fleeing the scene, and running into traffic. The female was later identified and charged with operating a vehicle impaired, failure to control, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

RV STOLEN: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Dayton-Brandt Road, Bethel Township, for a theft complaint. A 2016 Georgie-Boy Pursuit RV was reported stolen. Case is pending.

May 29

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 700 block of Children’s Home Road, Elizabeth Township, on a reckless operation complaint of a truck revving the engine loudly and peeling wheels on the roadway. The reporting party stated that it had been going on for approximately five minutes. After further investigation, it was found that the vehicle in question had pulled into the listed address and contact was eventually made with the registered owner. Jeremiah Batdorf, 21, was arrested for reckless operation, as well as OVI and resisting arrest.

UNDERAGE: A deputy initiated a pedestrian stop regarding a juvenile walking on State Route 48, Union Township. After further investigation, the juvenile was charged with underage possession of an intoxicating liquor.