Troy City Council meeting agenda

TROY — Due to the social distancing and shelter in place order, Troy City Council will host its regular meeting through Zoom video conference beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. City Hall will be closed to the public during these meetings.

The link to join the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/290191778 The Meeting ID is: 290 191 778

The meetings may be televised live on the city of Troy’s Facebook page if available.

The public can submit questions or comments on any item in advance of the meeting by submitting them to https://www.troyohio.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-6/Email-All-Council-Members-47.

Questions or comments are to be submitted no later than noon, the day of the meeting.

Items on the agenda include: The first hearing of the public hearing to rezone 430 Kirk Lane from residential to office commercial district; seek bids to replace east side roof of Hobart Arena not to exceed $120,000; seek bids for the demolition of 212 S. Mulberry Street and 110 East Canal Street not to exceed $350,000 for the Fire Station No. 1 project; design agreement with Hazen and Sawyer for the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s blower replacement not to exceed $222,000; apply for CDBG allocation funds of $150,000; apply for CDBG grant for Madison Street lift station project for $500,000; ordinance to vacate the alley west of 124 and 130 1/2 Ash Street for the Lincoln Community Center (LCC) addition project; amend lease between the city and the Community Improvement Corp with LCC. Also on the agenda for its seventh reading is the surplus sale of Archer Park land in the rear of 636 Shaftsbury. A public hearing regarding the rezoning of 6. N. Madison will have its first reading. The first hearing of the public will be June 15.

For the Troy Daily News

©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

