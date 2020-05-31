Health Partners receives Stouder grant

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation has approved a second grant in support of the COVID-19 relief efforts in the amount of $12,000 to Health Partners Free Clinic to alleviate the cost of follow-up care related to COVID-19 survivors.

Health Partners Free Clinic provides medical care for the uninsured and underserved residents of Miami County. Physicians, nurse practitioners, and a host of other health care professionals volunteer their time and expertise in service to the residents of Miami County, without cost to the patients.

According to Justin Coby, executive director of Health Partners Free Clinic, “the clinic has already had some experience with uninsured survivors of COVID-19 and we have become concerned with where they might access on-going care that is necessary.”

As a result, Coby reached out for funding to offset this specialized care and to cover the extra costs of supplemental needs.

“Current knowledge of the spread of the virus suggests that an estimated 2 percent of the population may die from this virus and individuals with compromised upper respiratory function (i.e. the elderly, morbidly obese, or those with COPD) are most susceptible. More local data gathered by the Ohio Department of Health estimated that 0.3 percent of the population in Miami County have tested positive for the virus. Though these numbers are small, the retail cost of the healthcare for these folks is not,” Coby said.

Coby said, “We here at Health Partners Free Clinic are so grateful to the Stouder Memorial Foundation and these emergency funds that they have set aside to help with the pandemic relief.”

The Stouder Memorial Foundation joined the effort to alleviate the ever growing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and a sum of $30,000 was set aside to establish a quick responding resource for organizations in Miami County providing healthcare related services. Organizations interested in applying for funds are asked to submit a short letter detailing their need and how COVID-19 has affected their operations. Requests can be emailed directly to Kim Meier at kmeier@thetroyfoundation.org. The Stouder Memorial Foundation will review requests as they arrive and notify recipients shortly after. For more information, call (937) 339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation (Stouder) is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board that oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back office support.