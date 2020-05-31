Area briefs

Ice cream for a cause

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers on Thursday, June 4 at Cold Stone Creamery for a “Kick-off to Summer” event from 1-9 p.m.

Cold Stone Creamery is located at 1187 Experiment Farm R0ad in Troy. A percentage of sales will be donated to Brukner Nature Center. No flier is needed.

Lunch program underway

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is providing free lunches to the school-age children of Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months. The lunch program is undway and end on Aug. 14. The program will be closed July 3.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lunches are only available for pick up at the following locations Monday-Friday: United Methodist Church at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Meadow Drive off of Ginghamsburg Fredrick Road (approximately 11 a.m.), Tweed Woods Park located on Sequoia Court between Larch Street and Banyon Tree Way (approx. 11:15 a.m.m), Elas Court off Woodlawn (approx. 11:25 a.m.), Comanche Lane and Cheyenne Place near the corner (approx. 11:40 a.m.), Miles Avenue and Tippecanoe (approximately 11:50 a.m.), Bellview Court (approximately noon) and Hathaway Park (approx. 12:15 p.m.). Lunches are also provided to the residents at Liberty Commons. Staff and volunteers ask that residents please be patient and remember social distancing and wear your mask.

If you would like to donate items or make a monetary donation to the program, visit tmcomservices.org for a list of items needed. If you would like to volunteer, contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631.

Craftacular Wednesday set

WEST MILTON — Join Milton-Union Public Library staff every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the Summer Reading Program to make a new craft. Although participants are unable to physically meet together, log in to the library’s YouTube channel, Facebook, or website to view the weekly craft tutorial.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.