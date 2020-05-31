Protesters take to streets in Piqua in peaceful march

PIQUA – “All lives don’t matter until black lives matter.”

That was one of the sentiments shared Sunday evening as approximately 80 people gathered in front of the Piqua Public Library – before marching to the Piqua City Government Complex – to protest the death of George Floyd, as well as to advocate for change and accountability.

“As a community, we are gathered to honor his memory, as well as the many others who have been murdered,” said Charliene Blair, an organizer for Sunday’s protest.

Floyd was an African-American man who died in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minn., after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Derek Chauvin – the white Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck – has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death. According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, he had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including for 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive.

“We all understand injustice, and that is why we are here,” Blair said. She said they were not there “to encourage or discourage the riots and looting that have taken place in other cities.”

“We are here for our city, and we expect to gather in unity and love,” Blair said. “We will not continue to accept this substandard quality of justice.”

Blair called on the local protesters to remain peaceful when interacting with police and ask any officers to join their protest. There was a small police presence of between two and three Piqua police officers at varying times during the protest, and they stood back behind the crowd. Blair said the officers she spoke with on Sunday were “extremely helpful,” saying, “They only want to help our protest go smoothly.”

Another speaker spoke at the gazebo downtown before the group marched to the municipal building, and she became emotional as she expressed her support for the black community.

“As a white woman, I want you know, I support you, and I’m here for you, and I will stand up for you,” she said. “White silence is white consent. It is our job as white people to make racists feel uncomfortable. We are in a fragile time right now where you can’t remain neutral. You have to pick a side.” She encouraged people to speak out against racism, saying, “All lives don’t matter until black lives matter.”

Protesters chanted “black lives matter,” “get off my neck,” “I can’t breathe,” “hand’s up,” “don’t shoot,” “no justice,” and “no peace” as they marched to the municipal building.

Piqua’s protest was a peaceful gathering in contrast with the weekend of unrest across the nation. Curfews were imposed in major cities over the weekend around the U.S., including Minneapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, as well as in Ohio in Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Dom Stone, a speaker at the protest at the municipal building, spoke about how he attended a protest in Columbus on Saturday.

“I can’t express what we saw yesterday by everyone coming out and showing how much they care,” Stone said. “For the law enforcement to do exactly what they did yesterday … it’s baffling.”

Stone said there were police officers “pushing aggressively with their bikes” and then using pepper spray on protesters. Stone said he saw Columbus police officers spraying pepper spray “in young women’s faces — just spraying for the fun” and “laughing.”

The Columbus Dispatch also reported lawmakers and representatives were among those pepper-sprayed at a protest Saturday in Columbus, including U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce, and Shannon Hardin, president of the Columbus City Council.

Stone also talked about Floyd’s death, saying, “No man should ever have to endure that by someone wearing a badge.”

Stone called on police officers “to protect and serve,” saying, “You’re supposed to be protecting us, not scaring us and killing us.”

Stone also called on the protesters to “step in and be the change,” saying, “If someone says something that doesn’t sit right with you, step in and say something.”

Speaker Makayla Carnes then stepped up, calling for accountability of police, as well as speaking about actions people can take.

“We demand accountability for the devaluation and dehumanization of black life at the hands of police,” Carnes said.

Carnes suggested, in their own lives, people can educate themselves on systematic racism, donate to black organizations fighting against racism and police brutality, sign petitions regarding racism and police brutality, and speak out against racial injustice.

Piqua Mayor Kris Lee also spoke, commending the peaceful protest, saying it will get “a lot more attention” than riots.

“You’re getting your voice heard,” Lee said.

Lee, who is the city of Piqua’s first African-American mayor, has also worked in law enforcement for over 25 years, including 23 years at the Piqua Police Department. He said not all police officers are like Chauvin, saying the officers at the Piqua Police Department “are the finest people that I know.” Lee went on to say that a number of police officers were also upset about Floyd’s death and have reached out to Lee to see what they can do.

Lee encouraged people to speak out against injustice, saying, “Be part of the solution and step up.”

Earlier on Sunday before the protest, Lee also shared a statement on Facebook about how he was angry about what happened to Floyd, but he encouraged a peaceful response.

“I have a unique perspective on this situation,” Lee said. “As an African American, I am angry that yet again another man of color dies at the hands of the police. As a police officer with 25 plus years of experience, I am angry that there are those in my chosen profession that choose to ignore training and common decency and destroy a human life. They (embarrass) the profession. As a Christian though, I believe that Martin Luther King Jr.’s method of peaceful disagreement is the way to go about responding to this situation. MLK said, ‘I have decided to stick to love… Hate is too great a burden to bear.’ I agree with this as well and I will peacefully protest with others.”

Jey Roman of the Watch Piqua Facebook page also spoke during Sunday’s protest, showing support for Lee.

“I believe guys like Kris Lee will change the world,” Roman said. “He is the leader and the change we need.”

Roman also encouraged the protesters to get involved in local government and continue to advocate for change, saying, “This one day is not going to be enough.”

“Do not lose this feeling you have right now,” Roman said.

Protesters make their way to the Piqua City Government Complex on Sunday afternoon following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_053020_piqua_protest1-1.jpg Protesters make their way to the Piqua City Government Complex on Sunday afternoon following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved. Protesters hold signs and chant “black lives matter” at the Piqua City Government Complex on Sunday as they protest the death of George Floyd last week. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_053020mju_-piqua_protest2-1.jpg Protesters hold signs and chant “black lives matter” at the Piqua City Government Complex on Sunday as they protest the death of George Floyd last week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved. Piqua Mayor Kris Lee, far right, speaks at Sunday’s protest march in Piqua following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_053020mju_piqua_protest3-1.jpg Piqua Mayor Kris Lee, far right, speaks at Sunday’s protest march in Piqua following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Marchers express frustration in George Floyd case

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

