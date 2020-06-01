Summer camp offered

TROY — The Troy Rec, Lincoln Community Center, and Troy-Miami County Public Library are joining forces this summer to provide the Imagine. Move. Explore summer camp for all ages.

This collaborative summer program will focus on reading, using your imagination, moving your body, learning about your community, and exploring your world and will be a combination of virtual programming and outdoor activities. The program is sponsored the The Troy Foundation, Friends of the Library, and the Troy Lions Club.

Children will be able to pick a new book to keep when they sign up, provided by Troy Rotary. Also, packets with information and fun activities for all ages will be available every week while supplies last. The program lasts through July 31.

There are four locations available for sign-ups.

• Sign-ups at the Troy Rec and the Lincoln Community Center are during the summer lunch programs.

• Sign-ups at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Pleasant Hill Library are noon to 4 p.m. through June 5.

For those not able to sign up in person, sign-ups are also available online at https://bit.ly/ImagineMoveExplore2020. Packets will be available online every week through the library’s website at www.tmcpl.org.

Programs will be available on the library’s Facebook page and by subscribing to the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s YouTube channel. The weekly programming will include:

Mondays

• 10 a.m. — Monday Moves, a bilingual workout video by Shane Carter and Julio Herrera of the Lincoln Community Center.

• 1:30 p.m. — Chapter by Chapter with Ms. Erin from the library.

Tuesdays

• 11 a.m. — Imagination Storytime with Ms. Erin from the library.

Wednesdays

• 10 a.m. — Let’s Move with Ms. Laura from the library.

Thursdays

• 11:30 a.m. — Adult Storytime with Bill Schlimme from the library.

• 1:30 p.m. — Troy Reads Storytime featuring community guests.

Fridays

• 11 a.m. — Explore with The Troy Rec.

• 1:30 p.m. — Read & Create with Mr. Brian from the library.

Additional programs planned for this summer include storybook walks with the Miami County Park District, Stop-Motion Animation instruction for kids and teens, Take-and-Make crafts for kids and adults, a puppet show, Harry Potter trivia, the Lost Women of Troy program, astronomy with the Stillwater Stargazers, virtual book clubs, game nights, and more.

Children, teens, and adults can track their reading progress using the READSquared app available for Android and Apple devices or by going online to tmcpl.readsquared.com. READsquared encourages lifelong reading habits through games and printable certificates. In addition to being able to log the books you read, you can leave reviews of those books, play games, access reading lists and more.

Children, teens, and adults who track their reading with either with the READsquared app or by turning in paper reading logs will be entered into prize drawings.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. Troy. For registration or more information, call the library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.