Pet of the Week

Meet Griffin

Meet the Miami County Animal Shelter’s new friend Griffin. He is a bernedoodle and a doll baby. He was owner released to the shelter because his owner could no longer take care of him. Come meet him today at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see Bruiser and for more adoptable pets.