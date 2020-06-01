Fourth of July parade scheduled

TROY — The Independence Day Celebration Association, and the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, are moving forward with the annual Miami County Fourth of July parade to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4, in downtown Troy.

This year’s theme is “Keeping America Safe” and will honor all veterans and anyone who has put their lives on the line fighting the coronavirus. We thank all of you for your service to those who suffered from this virus.

Contact Linda Shuman at (937) 339-4338 or by email at lshuman@woh.rr.com to participate.

“We wish to honor you in this parade: nurses, doctors, aides, paramedics, or anyone serving in the medical field during the recent pandemic. Please call and allow us to honor and thank you,” organizers said.

Organizers also are seeking all types of units for this parade, especially veterans and military groups. Veterans will be provided with a vehicle in which to ride. Contact Shuman if you will be participating so we can provide you with a car. All registrations need to be made by June 15 to all allow time for your line up position to be assigned.

The parade will begin at the Hobart Arena parking lot at 9 a.m. and proceed to Staunton Road and then to North Market Street. The route will then head south across the Market Street Bridge, go around the Public Square, then go west down West Main Street to the Mimai-County Public Library and ending at the Hobart Center for County Government. Most participants will walk or drive back to Hobart Arena.

All guidelines for social distancing will be observed. Masks will not be required, but will be recommended.