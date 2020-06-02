TMCS announces virtual summer camp

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Service will offer virtual summer camp.

Campers ages 5-9 will have the opportunity to virtually interact with other campers, the camp leader and special guests. Each week campers will make themed crafts, have scavenger hunts, play games, color and complete other activities related to the theme of the week. Two sessions are available to provide age appropriate curriculum. Ages 5-6 will attend 10-11 a.m. Monday-Friday and ages 7-9 will attend from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The cost is $45 resident and $60 nonresident per week. Registration begins June 22. Follow the directions provided at tmcomservices.org to sign up for ZOOM. The camp themes are as follows:

• Celebrate Summer — July 6-10

Scientists say that summer is legitimately good for you. Put yourself in a warm state of mind and have some summer fun with crafts, virtual camping and your imagination.

• Enchanted Forest — July 13-17

Once upon a time in a small Ohio town, there was an Enchanted Forest. Staff will virtually take you there through crafts and make believe. You might even catch a fairy or two.

• Ahoy Mateys — July 20-24

Set sail with the curviest sea dogs around. Stop at deserted islands, find lost treasure and search for sunken ships. This adventure is not for landlubbers or the faint of heart.

• Are you a Jedi? — July 27-31

This week, abilities will be put through the paces while you sharpen your senses and your skills. You will learn and practice your Jedi forces during this Galactic adventure. This may be virtual, but it will still be rewarding.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents.

For more information on the programs offered at TMCS contact Katie Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.