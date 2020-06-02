Police brutality protest held in Troy

TROY — Hundreds gathered in downtown Troy Monday evening to protest police brutality, racial inequality, injustice, and the deaths of black people at the hands of police. This demonstration was one of many currently taking place in cities throughout the country, sparked by the recent killing of black American George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The demonstration in Troy began in front of the Miami County Courthouse and soon moved to the square, where protesters marched on sidewalks.

Heywood Elementary School Principal Maurice Sadler was in attendance, offering his support to demonstrators.

“I’m only in my 40s, but I’m an elder compared to the young folks here, so I wanted to be here to make sure whatever they wanted to get across that they did it in a lawful way,” Sadler said.

This included encouraging protesters to stay on the sidewalk, not to stop in the street, and to use crosswalks. Protesters did just that for awhile, but eventually, demonstrators began kneeling in a crosswalk with their fists held up in solidarity.

“They’re young, they’re frustrated, they have a position, and I understand that,” Sadler said. “I’m here to try to keep them as safe as I possibly can and to give them guidance to the best of my abilities.”

Police on scene told demonstrators to move out of the roadway as traffic was being impeded by the kneeling, to which demonstrators chanted, “Walk with us!” Several officers did join in the marching.

With the public square still open to traffic flow, the group of protesters moved over to the roundabout’s center, near the fountain. It was at this point an altercation between police and demonstrators took place, ultimately resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

According to the preliminary police report, Michael McDade, 23, and Trevone Archie, 19, were taken into custody for displaying “disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting, and failure to comply.”

McDade was charged with possession of controlled substances, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and misconduct at emergency, all of which are misdemeanors.

Archie was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Both entered not guilty pleas and were released on their own recognizance.

Bystanders involved in the scuffle with police gave a differing firsthand account as to the alleged offenses, with some stating the arrests were unwarranted.

“I was right behind (Archie), and he got arrested for just walking,” said Connie Sandy, of Piqua. “He didn’t do anything.”

After the arrests, the protest moved back into the streets, and the public square was subsequently closed to traffic.

Determined to keep demonstrators focused, Arik Viney, 18, of Troy, pleaded with protesters over a Troy police PA system to calm down and remain peaceful.

The crowd then began marching around the square again. Throughout the demonstration, protesters were heard chanting, “Black Lives Matter,” “hands up, don’t shoot,” and “no justice, no peace.”

At several points throughout the evening, protesters pleaded with police to join them in chanting, marching, and kneeling. Several officers took a knee with demonstrators and participated in a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.

The demonstration’s organizers, Tre Hudson and Anthony Shoop, wanted to make sure they got their message across clearly.

“We were just like, ‘What can we do to be heard and get our point across to the Troy community?’” Hudson said. “We really want to make sure the youth don’t have to go through what we went through when we were growing up or what’s going on today.

“We want everyone to be together and be peaceful,” Hudson continued. “God made us all, so color shouldn’t mean anything. That shouldn’t change how you view somebody.”

Shoop added the protest was a way to show police brutality and violence will not be tolerated by the community.

“This is strictly just a prevention — for future regulation — to show that if anything like that would ever happen around here, we are able to come together,” Shoop said. “Whether it’s states away or in our own backyard, we’re going to come together in support.”

The evening also brought about multiple instances of peaceful discourse between police and protesters.

Mediated in large part by demonstrator and Troy resident Bailey Williams, questions and concerns regarding police conduct, oversight, and racism within law enforcement were presented to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and fellow law enforcement officers.

“The police can walk with us, they can hold signs with us, they can march with us, but at the end of the day, policing as an institution needs to change,” Williams said to the crowd. “Changing that one cop at a time is not the focus that we need to have because with that happening, we don’t change policing on a macro level that we need to see across this country.”

Williams gave suggestions as to how law enforcement can be held to a higher standard when it comes to ensuring equal treatment of all races. This included sensitivity training for police officers.

“Far too often, police and sheriff’s departments do not understand the fear that black folk and people of color live with on a day to day basis,” Williams said, garnering applause from the crowd.

Williams also pointed out the under-representation of people of color on police departments and the importance of body cameras for police. He also presented a question to Duchak regarding the formation of a civilian review board to evaluate any allegations of police misconduct, to which Duchak responded he was open to exploring the idea.

This question and answer session lasted for over 40 minutes before the demonstrators continued to march. Crowds dispersed around 9:30 p.m. No further incidents were reported, and no curfew had been put in place.

Arik Viney, 18, of Troy, pleads with protesters over a Troy Police PA system to calm down and remain peaceful during one of the more tense moments of Monday's protests in downtown Troy. Troy Police Department School Resource Officer Chris Tilley "takes a knee" along with protesters in Troy on Monday night as they discuss issues being faced by black residents. A protester is handcuffed on the Public Square in downtown Troy after clashing with law enforcement officers during Monday's protests. Sheriff Dave Duchak discusses some of the current issues and concerns facing black citizens as they gather on Prouty Plaza during Monday's protests in downtown Troy. A black woman wraps her arm around the shoulder of a Miami County Sheriff's Office deputy during Monday's protest in downtown Troy. Protesters block East Main Street at the public square in Troy on Monday

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

