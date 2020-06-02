Troy City Council votes 8-1 to sell park land

TROY — Troy City Council approved 8-1 to sell a tenth of an acre of Archer Park on Monday.

Council member Jeff Schilling was the lone no vote for the resolution in its seventh reading. The parcel, located behind 636 Shaftsbury, was declared surplus, and its sale was approved by the board of park commissioners. The homeowner installed a concrete pad and basketball hoop on the property, encroaching on the park land. City staff has since taken inventory of park land boundaries and is creating a policy to prevent such encroachments in the future, according to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.

Mayor Robin Oda said the city is working on a policy about encroachments on city property and hopes the issue won’t come up again.

Oda also addressed the reverse angled parking pilot programs with North Short Street beginning at the end of June along East Main Street and lasting until the end of July.

“I would encourage everybody to check these out … It will be a change of thought, and it will be a change of process for you. It’s a safer way to get out into traffic. I’ve been down to Dayton to try it. It’s just a thought change we need to think about,” Oda said.

Council member Todd Severt asked to whom those comments should be directed.

Titterington said feedback from the public will be sought to forward on to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Titterington said residents can email the city to forward on to ODOT. More information on how to provide feedback will be provided as the pilot program start dates near.

Titterington also reminded council that parking control started back up this week with warnings and tickets will begin next week.

Titterington also noted that the city’s first concert at Treasure Island is on June 26 and they are working with the health department to continue to host it, as well as July 4 fireworks and a concert along with the morning parade.

“We are hoping to get a lot more clarity for social distancing and gatherings … We are going to try to be creative without (law director) Mr. Kerber getting too worried,” he said.

President of Council Bill Lutz said council meetings will likely continue to be held online at least through July.

The first hearing of the public hearing to rezone 430 Kirk Lane from residential to office commercial district. One resident sent in her comments against the rezoning due to not knowing the future plans for the building.

Council approved the following agenda items: seeking bids to replace east side roof of Hobart Arena at a cost not to exceed $120,000; seeking bids for the demolition of 212 S. Mulberry Street and 110 East Canal Street at a cost not to exceed $350,000 for the Fire Station No. 1 project; a design agreement with Hazen and Sawyer for the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s blower replacement at a cost not to exceed $222,000; applying for CDBG allocation funds of $150,000; applying for CDBG grant for the Madison Street lift station project for $500,000; an ordinance to vacate the alley west of 124 and 130 1/2 Ash Street for the Lincoln Community Center (LCC) addition project; and amending lease between the city and the Community Improvement Corp with LCC.

A public hearing regarding the rezoning of 6. N. Madison had its first reading. The first hearing of the public will be June 15.

Policy regarding encroachments being considered

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

