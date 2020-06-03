Honor Flight Dayton cancels fall trips

DAYTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no clear evidence of reducing safety risks, especially to senior citizens, Honor Flight Dayton has canceled all fall activities. This includes the scheduled Oct. 17 flight, the fall RV caravan trip, and the November annual reunion.

“We are deeply saddened about the decision to delay these events; however, safety of our veterans has always been and continues to be our number one priority,” said Honor Flight President Al Bailey. “Honor Flight Dayton remains committed to our mission. We want every eligible veteran to experience what many have called a ‘trip of a lifetime”. With the continued support of the Miami Valley community, Honor Flight Dayton will give these heroes their day in the sun once we return to a safe environment.”

Honor Flight Dayton Airport Corridor Commander and Miami Valley Young Marines Public Relations Officer Ray Girard agrees with the decision.

“In light of the COVID-19 crisis, this decision is certainly correct. It is, however, so disappointing to all of us who know that Honor Flight is such a great and persevering opportunity to show our appreciation to our veterans. I remember the small crowds and one four-person MVYM Color Guard in early 2005. Attendance by true American Patriots has now grown to such size that the entire airport ticket corridor and gate return area is filled to capacity,” Girard said. “The service of our veterans will never be forgotten, and we are looking forward to the resurgence of Dayton Honor Flight in 2021 so we may, once again, demonstrate our appreciation.”