Piqua City Commission responds to protest, residents

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission on Tuesday commented on the recent protest held in downtown Piqua on Sunday, as well as responded to questions from residents and discussed plans for the Fourth of July holiday.

Mayor Kris Lee talked about how he felt he was able to be an example to his kids during the protest on Sunday, as well as commended Larry Hamilton of Piqua for advocating an “ownership identity” for 30 years.

“I want to thank everybody that came down to the walk on Sunday. It was enlightening,” Lee said. “Three of my oldest kids came down there with me. They’re biracial kids, but they identify with their dad, and they were very proud to be there and a part of it. They feel with George Floyd and his family, and they feel all of the wrongness in that.”

Lee said people are beginning to take an “ownership identity” in regard to promoting racial equality.

“For 30 years, Larry Hamilton has been preaching this, and people are starting to understand,” Lee said. “We have to accept all people in this community, and the people that came out Sunday accepted all people. I understand from a police perspective that police lives matter, but if the police aren’t doing their jobs and they’re not doing it the right way, they have to be held accountable.” Lee said he expects the police in the George Floyd case “will be held accountable,” saying “that man did not have to die.”

Lee also touched on the phrases of “all lives matter” and “black lives matter.”

“But the bottom line with this whole thing is that to me, all lives do matter, but they won’t matter — and you can’t say ‘all’ — until you include black lives. And so black lives matter, as well,” Lee said.

Lee said there was a good representation of community members who participated in the peaceful walk and protest on Sunday, saying the problem the protesters had were from people shouting at the protesters.

“The only problem that I saw, and it wasn’t with the people (who walked) … it was from people passing by, yelling, ‘Trump 2020’ and yelling names at some of the people that were there. But they rose above that,” Lee said.

Earlier during the meeting, commissioner Kazy Hinds thanked Lee for his leadership over the weekend, saying it was timely for Lee to be in the position of mayor as both a retired police officer and an African American. Hinds read a quote from Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, before she said, “I’m thankful for the hope our citizens were able to bring forth that evening for the peaceful demonstration, the peaceful reminder to us about the fact that black lives do matter. And we as a country have got to remember and we as a community have got to remember, as well.”

City waiting to see on fireworks

Also on Tuesday, the commission discussed the Fourth of July celebration, the festival aspect of which is expected to be canceled, but the city is still holding out hope it will be able to hold a fireworks display.

Festivals are still prohibited until the beginning of July, but it is unclear if that order could be extended.

“For the festival itself, which takes place in the downtown area, we’re probably not going to be able to do that at all, but the fireworks were what we were kind of waiting on to see,” City Manager Gary Huff said. He explained how, in order to have vendors at a festival, the city has guarantee payments ahead of time, and the city could lose that money if the limit on festivals continues after July 1. Vendors could also lose money on paying for supplies for the festival.

“Paying them at this point is where we’re at risk,” Huff said. “The best hope is something happens with the fireworks.”

Commissioner Thomas Fogt asked when the “drop dead date” they could order fireworks would be, and Huff said they are also working to coordinate that with their vendor, since their vendor has to procure its fireworks, as well.

Commissioner Cindy Pearson brought up farmers markets, adding the Piqua Farmers Market has increased the number of concessions there.

Huff advised the state “specifically allowed” farmers markets and not festivals like Piqua’s annual Fourth of July celebration, saying, “It’s confusing, and we’re trying to deal with all of that.”

Commission responds to residents

The commission and city officials also responded to residents’ questions, which were submitted prior to the meeting and read off by Lee.

The first was from Jamie Smith, who expressed frustration over having to pay a month of base charges on utilities while living in her residence for a week. Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple said the “base fees help cover all fixed costs,” such as reconnection and setup fees for the different utilities. Holtzapple said it is the same with every customer and not prorated by the days in the month.

Alysha Richardson of Piqua asked about the possibility of declaring “racism a public health crisis.”

“I see the state is discussing this, but change starts at home,” Richardson said.

Huff advised the commission the state and Franklin County are considering doing this and he will advise the commission on what those entities end up doing.

Another resident expressed frustration over engine break noise on Ash Street.

Then Jey Roman of Piqua suggested the commission meetings be reopened to the public. Huff explained the city is still having to follow orders from the state, which limits mass gatherings, including meetings, to 10 people.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

