Officials voice disagreement over distancing measures

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, Miami County Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman, Sheriff Dave Duchak, and Prosecutor Anthony Kendell disputed who was in charge of screening people coming to the Miami County Courthouse — as well as potentially limiting visitors to the third and second floors — in order to continue social distancing standards.

The discussion was held during the Board of Miami County Commissioners’ meeting, during which the commissioners received clarification that the court is responsible for maintaining the second and third floors of the courthouse. There was a disagreement over whether deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office should continue screening people entering the courthouse by asking what their business is at the courthouse, potentially telling some visitors they cannot go up to the second or third floors, or if this was the court’s responsibility to control the flow of people to the third floor specifically.

“I think what is relevant is doing the right thing,” Huffman said. “We have a duty to protect these people.”

Huffman spoke about wanting to limit the number of people who can go with up to the third floor who do not have business with the court system. He used the example of how approximately 23 people out of 70 court summons appeared to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Municipal Court, but “those 23 people brought 20 people with them.” In order to keep people distanced apart, the third floor has a capacity for approximately 60-70, including filtering people into the large courtroom to wait until they are called for court.

Huffman said he wanted to limit those coming to the third floor to only those with business with the courts and not allowing the people, such as family members, they bring with them. Commissioner Jack Evans said he did not think the commissioners had the authority to tell people who they can bring to court with them.

It was unclear if it was the responsibility of the sheriff’s office to handle limiting people who go up to the third floor. Duchak said he received legal advice that he had to comply with the commissioners’ prior order closing the county buildings, which has since expired, but he was told not to follow a new order coming from the judges’ offices preventing people from going to the third floor.

“People have constitutional rights to come into the building,” Duchak said. Duchak later said he was told the order from the judges was “an unlawful order” and he was advised “not to follow it.”

In response to people having a constitutional right to go in the courthouse, Huffman said, “Apparently, we trampled on that for three months.”

Kendell said the commissioners were “riding on the coattails of the governor” when they closed the courthouse and other county buildings, but now the state wants it opened up.

Huffman later accused Duchak of not wanting to continue limiting people who come into the courthouse, to which Duchak said, “I want to do what we’re legally allowed to do.”

The group took a recess from the commissioners’ meeting, speaking privately before returning to the meeting with a resolution to reword the original order in a way that puts the responsibility on the judges but utilizes the sheriff’s office to continue screening people at the checkpoint at the entrance to the courthouse. Huffman apologized for his tone during the earlier meeting, attributing the disagreement to miscommunication.

Huffman did not say on the record what the new order would be, deferring to Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal, who is the court’s administrative judge and was not present Thursday morning. Administrators from Municipal Court did not respond to a request for a copy of the order as of press time Thursday.

In other news:

Also on Thursday, the commissioners approved the construction of the “Free/Stine Group Reconstruction Project,” as well as the assessment schedule as presented by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District. Assessment notices will be mailed to the affected property owners in the area of State Route 36, Fairview Road, and Snyder Road in Springcreek Township, where the project will be correcting a drainage issue. The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a public hearing in regard to this project if there are complaints or disputes to assessments, but if there are none, the district will move forward with the project.

A petition was accepted by the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors on Jan. 8, 2019, regarding drainage problems that exist within the watershed area. The drainage area is between U.S. Route 36, Fairview Road, and Snyder Road in Springcreek Township, where it “has been inundated with excessive surface and subsurface water and is mostly agricultural cropland with a few residential homes,” according to the staff report.

The proposed construction would begin at the bridge on U.S. Route 36 “with the dredging of an open ditch up to Fairview Road,” the staff report stated. “At Fairview Road, a subsurface drain is proposed to flow in a northwest direction and cross Snyder Road, turn back to the northeast and cross Fairview Road again, and end on the east side of Fairview Road, just south of Snodgrass Road.”

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

