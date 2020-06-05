Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 28

OVI: Jennifer Lockridge, 32, of Pendleton, Ind., was charged with resisting arrest, failure to control and OVI in the area of Kessler-Cowlesville Road near the Four Star Rental business.

May 30

SIGN SWIPED: A deputy responded to the intersection of Swailes and Merrimont Drive on a report of a missing stop sign. After further investigation, it was found that the post for the stop sign was still intact and in place, but the sign itself was missing. County garage was notified and asked to respond to the listed location to replace the missing sign. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: Harold Copley, 81, of Tipp City, was cited for public indecency and open container.

May 31

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of Whispering Oaks Trail, Monroe Twp. in regard to a criminal damaging complaint.

NO SWIMMING: A deputy was dispatched to the Ludlow Falls on a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, Alexandria Bricker, 21, of Troy, and Dustin Sendeza were cited with Ludlow Falls Ordinance which bans swimming at the falls.

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Farrington Reserve and bike way for a criminal damage complaint. It was found a car window was broken out of a mini van in the parking lot.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to an assist squad in which a female’s legs had been burnt from a fire in the 2000 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. After further investigation, the female was transported by squad to UVMC, and eventually Careflight transported her to Miami Valley Hospital.

June 1

KAYAKERS RESCUED: A deputy was dispatched to the Karns Road in West Milton area in reference to three male kayakers who were stuck on the Stillwater River. The males were recovered by Fire and EMS personnel without incident. No injures were reported.

June 2

MENACING: A deputy was requested to contact the reporting party in reference to threats she was receiving over social media. This case will be pending for further investigation.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A Washington Twp. resident reported her minor daughter and another juvenile ingested edible marijuana. Case is pending.

June 3

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of N. Rangeline Road, Newberry Twp. on a report of a juvenile injuring himself in a pool. The juvenile dove into the pool and injured his head and neck.

June 4

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 2300 block of Merrimont Drive in Concord Twp. on a criminal damage complaint. The suspect applied chemicals to the lawn to spell out “420 Expletive.” Case is pending.