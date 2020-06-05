Piqua sign shop earns honors

A Quint Creative Signs creation hanging at the home where legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley grew up has earned accolades from sign shops and customers around the globe. The sign is the winner of May’s Custom Sign Design Contest. The second place finisher in the competition us a sign shop in New Zealand. Quint Creative Sign owner Brian Quinter said, “This is a 3D HDU sign finished with paint and printed brushed metal. It is being used at Annie Oakley’s childhood home in Greenville and was designed by Rob Anspach.”

