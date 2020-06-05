Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

June 3

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a 28-year-old male subject who was unresponsive at 6:10 a.m. at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. Male was found on the apartment floor suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Male was transported to UVMC for further treatment.

THEFT: There was a report of a window-mounted air conditioner being stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. June 2 and 7:45 a.m. June 3 on the 700 block of North Wayne Street. No known suspects.

THEFT: There was a report of mail being stolen from a mailbox at 9:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue.

THEFT: A trailer was reported stolen from Family Farm and Home on East Ash Street overnight between June 2-3.

THEFT: A caller reported his tenants stole items out of their rental before moving out on the 500 block of West Water. The items were located and turned over to the landlord. The landlord requested no charges.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle traffic accident with no injuries at 5:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and East Ash streets. A driver was cited.

TRESPASSING: A subject was trespassed from a residence on the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue at 6 p.m.

MENACING: A complainant advised her daughter was harassed by an individual at a residence on the 200 block of Staunton Street at 8 p.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer responded on the report of a male subject who possibly overdosed at 10:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Edge Street. The subject was transported to the hospital by the squad.

June 4

TRESPASSING: A male was located sitting in the backyard of local residence at 1:40 a.m. on the 500 block of North Downing Street. The male warned for trespassing.

OVI: Police conducted a traffic stop in reference to a traffic light violation at 2:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue. The driver, John M. Stanley, 34, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with OVI.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer noticed a male in the middle of the road at 4 a.m. on the 100 block of College Street. Individual was warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint that occurred sometime between 3-7 a.m. on the 300 block of Young Street.

THEFT: A possible theft from Walmart was reported at 1:45 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 5:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue. Involved parties requested to sign a traffic waiver.

THEFT: An officer responded to the report of a theft of electronics at 7:15 p.m. on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A. Investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a three-vehicle traffic crash with no injuries at 9:40 p.m. on the 300 block of Gordon Street. The at-fault driver was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain control.

DOG ABANDONED: A complainant advised an individual recently evicted from the residence left a dog behind on the 600 block of South Main Street. Complainant advised she would take the dog into her own care.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male overdosed on fentanyl at 10:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. Once the male was given NARCAN, he refused treatment.

THEFT: Complainant advised an air conditioner was stolen from a window on the 800 block of West North Street at approximately 11 p.m.