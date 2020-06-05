Casinos, water parks to reopen June 19

If a patient believes they may have had COVID-19 at some time in recent months, they may want to consider being tested for the antibodies. An individual can seek a physician order for the COVID-19 IgG antibody test if they want to qualify for insurance coverage, or they can receive the test without a doctor’s order for a flat rate of $65, payable at time of service by check or credit card. To learn more about hours and locations of CompuNet’s patient service centers, visit https://www.compunetlab.com/locations.

• After this week, the collection site also will no longer offer COVID-19 IgG antibody testing at the drive-through collection site at UD Arena, but such testing will continue to be available at dozens of CompuNet patient service centers throughout the region. The collection site at UD Arena will focus exclusively on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is used to determine if individuals are currently positive for COVID-19. The PCR test requires a physician’s order.

• Starting the week of June 8, the UD Arena collection site’s new hours will be -15 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary. Collection site hours for the remainder of this week are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DAYTON — Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories will update both the testing focus and hours of operation at the drive-through collection site at UD Arena beginning Monday, June 8.

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Sunday News

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that casinos, racinos, amusements parks, water parks and outdoor theaters could reopen on June 19.

“In each one of these cases, they have come up with plans that dramatically reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation and in some cases provide for one-way traffic,” DeWine said during his Friday press conference. “They are quite elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public and consistent with allowing Ohioans to go about their summer and enjoy their summer in the way they are used to doing that.”

DeWine on Thursday announced that zoos, theaters, playgrounds and other indoor and outdoor facilities can reopen June 10, as he addressed some of the last parts of the Ohio economy that remained shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s directive also applies to country clubs, museums, laser tag facilities and roller skating and ice skating rinks.

The governor has yet to address mass gatherings like concerts and sporting events.

DeWine said the openings must be accompanied by appropriate sanitation measures and social distancing procedures since the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks and maintain good hand hygiene,” DeWine said.

Miami County stands at 367 COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Total deaths remain at 30, while total hospitalizations include 53 cases. Deaths due to the virus in Miami County include 24 long-term health care center related and six community spread cases.

In Ohio, as of Friday, there are 37,758 total cases and 2,355 total deaths. There have been 6,385 hospitalizations, with 1,632 of them being intensive care patients.

The age range remains at from under 1 to 109 years of age, with a median age of 49. Cases of coronavirus include 52 percent males and 47 percent females with 1 percent unrecorded.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story

Other indoor, outdoor facilities to open sooner