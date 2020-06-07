Protesters seek change

PIQUA — Protesters returned to McCulloch Square in Piqua on Saturday afternoon, advocating for change by sharing petitions, volunteer sign-up sheets, and Ohio voter registration forms.

“We want Piqua to be at the forefront and declare racism a public health crisis,” said Charliene Blair, an organizer for Saturday’s protest. Blair asked if the crowd knew how many black people died during slavery and the Jim Crow era, as well as during the modern era, such as people being wrongfully jailed.

Blair also mentioned the health care system being a factor, and currently, black women are two to three times at risk of dying during childbirth. According to the CDC, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2018 for non-Hispanic black women was 37.1 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, while, for non-Hispanic white women, the rate was 14.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

“This is a health crisis, and we have no vaccine,” Blair said.

At the end of the protest, protesters expressed frustration at the officers present, saying none of the officers kneeled during the period when organizers had attendees kneel on the ground for nine minutes. That time kneeling represented the amount of time Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd prior to Floyd’s death, the exact time of which was 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

There were approximately seven officers, including a sheriff’s deputy, present at the protest on Saturday, with approximately 70 protesters and attendees.

“This is why we can’t get nothing done,” one protester said.

“I really don’t think the cops in the community are with us,” another protester said.

Crystal White, one of the speakers, came to the officers’ defense, saying the officers were present and listened. She said, “Attacking them takes away from what we’re trying to do.”

Piqua Mayor Kris Lee then came forward to calm the discussion, saying, “Everybody has a voice … We want to see something done.”

“Black lives do matter,” Lee said. About the officers, he said, “They have a job to do. They’re here for you.”

Prior to the demonstration of kneeling, the protest hosted a number of speakers, beginning with White, who said she believed she was asked to speak because “I’m a regular person who has experienced racism in Piqua.”

White spoke about how while Christianity calls for walking in forgiveness and grace, it “does not mean we cannot seek change.”

White commented on protesting itself, saying, “People want this issue to be silent.” She said that she is silent during times where she experiences racism, such as at stores or in the workplace. She also discussed how she and her husband have raised their children to help keep them from being seen as threats.

“We don’t let our sons play with toy guns,” White said. She also grew emotional when she talked about her daughter, a military veteran with an open carry permit, and how White is afraid for her daughter becoming a victim like Philando Castile, a 32-year-old African American man who was stopped while driving and fatally shot by a police officer on July 6, 2016. Castile told the officer he had a firearm, which he was licensed to carry, in the vehicle.

White returned to talking about protesting, saying even when black people have protested silently in the past, others then still thought it was “all wrong.”

“What’s the right way to ask you to stop killing our kids?” White said.

White called for more diversity training and mental health resources for police officers. She added she was not asking for people not to be arrested, saying, “What we’re asking is not to be tried on the sidewalk.”

Howard Andrew Walters then spoke, saying, “I am a black man, and I have experienced racism.” Walters went on to discuss his faith, saying, “Nothing can happen to me that God doesn’t want to happen to me.”

Walters also called for an end to racial stigmas and biases.

“We need to love people the same way you love (yourself),” Walters said.

Pastor John Scott of True Vine Church then spoke, saying seeing young black people and young white people marching together gave him hope.

Scott addressed the question, “Why’s it always about race?” He said, “I’ve had the same question.” He talked about growing up in a predominantly black community, but when he left that community when he became an adult, he said he faced questions of “Why do black people do this” from white people.

“It’s always about race, because in America, you made it about race,” Scott said.

Scott said “we’ve got a hundred years of evidence” of racism and how the “playing field” isn’t equal for everyone, saying, “If you can’t see it, it’s because you don’t want to see it.”

Scott then talked about his faith, saying Christians should “start talking about a revolutionary Jesus.” He said now is not the time for churches to be worried about keeping members, saying it is “the time for the church to be the church.”

“We push love, not hate,” Scott said. He added later, “Racism is anti-love. Racism is anti-Christ.”

Scott asked for people to have empathy, telling people to imagine if it was their son or daughter “that’s got a knee on their neck.”

“Imagine if that was your son crying out to you,” Scott said. “Ask yourself if that was acceptable for you.”

Scott then gave the crowd a challenge, saying that while Piqua is a “white Republican area,” he suggested people recognize that “being a conservative does not mean I have to deny racism.”

“We’re going to set the example,” Scott said. “We stand with our community.”

Larry Hamilton of Piqua then spoke, saying he came to Piqua in the 1970s because the district wanted a black history teacher. He said while Piqua is unique in that way, he added, “It hasn’t been willing to do the right thing.”

Hamilton provided a historical viewpoint on Piqua, first referencing Piqua’s mascot of the “Indians” and the downtown mural, pointing out that settlers “drove the Miami Indians onto reservations.” The Randolph freed slaves also settled in Miami County near Piqua after being expelled from land they had inherited in the 1840s.

Hamilton also spoke about Congressman William M. McCulloch, the namesake for the square, who served for five terms as a U.S. Congressman and is well-known for his efforts in securing the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Hamilton also pointed out that McCulloch was conservative Republican.

Hamilton later commented on George Floyd, saying that while he has seen hundreds of pictures of lynchings as a history teacher, “I’ve never seen something that is eight minutes full of agony.”

“We have to be willing to work together,” Hamilton said. “The time is right to always do what is right.”

Jey Roman of Piqua then spoke, discussing how he saw a white man verbally shout racial slurs and cuss as an 18-year-old girl on Friday at Speedway.

“Nobody said anything or helped this girl out,” Roman said. “It happened yesterday.”

“Imagine where we could get if we were a human being first and a political party second,” Roman said.

A statue of civil rights leader William McCulloch stands watch over a protest in Piqua, on the square bearing the Congressman's name, on Saturday

Protesters return to McCulloch square over weekend

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

