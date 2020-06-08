Piqua man sentenced to over 8 years in prison for sex offenses

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to serve over eight years in prison in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly adult, as well as being in possession of child porn.

Gregory S. Wagner, 68, of Piqua, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition and seven years in prison for six counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. While the seven years for each of the counts of pornography will run concurrent with one another, Wagner’s prison time for gross sexual imposition will run consecutive to those seven years for a total of eight years and five months in prison.

Public defense attorney Jack Hemm provided the court with a letter from Wagner’s son on his behalf.

“He’s had some mental health issues,” Hemm said about Wagner. Wagner was deemed competent to stand trial on March 19. Wagner entered pleas of no contest to the charges on May 4.

“I have good family,” Wagner said on Monday. “I tried to take care of them … I made some mistakes.” He later apologized to the court, the state, and his family.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said these cases were “sickening.” Watkins said Wagner sexually assaulted an elderly woman who was known to Wagner and in Wagner’s care in 2016, adding that Wagner also video-taped himself assaulting the victim. The victim, who was 99 years old, has since passed away. Wagner was then found to be “producing child pornography” in 2017.

“The defendant’s already been to prison twice,” Watkins said. “The defendant’s going to do this again when he gets out.”

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt went over Wagner’s criminal history, which included a number of past sex offenses. Wagner was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1992, sexual imposition in 1997, and five counts of pandering sexually-oriented materials involving minors in 2007. Wagner was also on probation at the time he committed the offenses he was sentenced for on Monday. In Auglaize County in 2017, Wagner was convicted of possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm, and OVI.

“The defendant held a position of trust when he committed this offense,” Pratt said. “That position facilitated the crime that was committed.” Pratt later added that Wagner showed “no serious remorse” for his actions.

Pratt went on to say that Wagner had acted “in an organized criminal activity” in regard to the six counts of pornography, saying investigators uncovered “multiple cell phones” showing premeditation for those actions.

“The court concurs with the state,” Pratt said. “Your actions exemplify a sick man.”

Wagner’s actions were uncovered when he received a visit from the Adult Parole Authority, who uncovered the videos and pictures of Wagner’s actions.

“You just can’t be rehabilitated,” Pratt said. “I need to the protect the community.”

Wagner, who had previously been labeled a habitual sex offender, will also have to register as a tier 1 and tier 2 sex offender once he is released from prison. He will also have to serve five years of mandatory post-release control once he is released.

