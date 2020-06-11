Bar association announces scholarship winners

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Bar Association has announced the award of its 2020 high school graduating senior scholarships of $1,500 each to five Miami County area graduates. The Bar Association’s Scholarship Committee typically meets annually in April of each year to review scholarship applications submitted by area graduating seniors with the help of their school guidance counselors, but this year’s annual meeting was delayed to May 29 due to the COVID-19 emergency. The committee solicits scholarship applications from Miami County’s nine public high schools, Troy Christian High School, and Lehman Catholic High School. The committee then evaluates the applications and handwritten personal statements of the student applicants to make its awards.

The first 2020 graduating high school senior $1,500 scholarship recipient is Lauren E. McFarland, now a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and the daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua. Lauren was ranked fourth in her class and carried a 4.00 GPA at Lehman while serving as a member of the National Honor Society and president of student council. Lauren also competed in volleyball, basketball and track (as captain of the former two teams) and earned All-Conference, District and State honors across these sports. Lauren also participated in the Interact and Pro-Life Clubs and was a Kairos Retreat Leader. This fall Lauren plans to pursue a health sciences/pre-med curriculum at the University of Cincinnati.

Next is Levi M. Marcum, a graduate of Miami East High School and the son of Steve and Julie Marcum of Piqua. Also a member of the National Honor Society, Levi was ranked first in his class and carried a weighted GPA of 4.425 at Miami East while competing and earning MVP honors in soccer as well as volunteering in community blood and canned food drives and serving as the audio-visual technician at the West Milton Church of the Nazarene. Levi also volunteered to raise money for World Vision and helped with tornado debris cleanup in 2019. This fall Levi will attend Indiana Wesleyan University where he will study accounting and finance.

This year’s third $1,500 scholarship recipient is Rachel C. Thompson, a graduate of Milton-Union High School whose parents are Doug and Lori Thompson of West Milton. At Milton, Rachel was ranked fifth in her class and carried a weighted GPA of 4.392 while serving for three years as secretary of the National Honor Society. Rachel also made the principal’s list four years running while competing in soccer, cross-country, basketball and track and serving in student government, the FFA, the Interact and Varsity M Clubs and as the 2019 delegate to Buckeye Girls State. Rachel has committed to Ohio Northern University where she will pursue a pharmacy degree.

Next is Grace E. Ryan, a graduate of Piqua High School and the daughter of Kevin and GenLynne Ryan of Piqua. Grace carried a 3.941 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society at Piqua while also competing in varsity tennis for four years and participating in the Spanish, Interact and Key Clubs as well as performing with the Show Choir. Grace also received multiple youth leadership and scholarship awards while serving at St. Boniface and working at Cracker Barrel. Grace has committed to Shawnee State University where she will study occupational therapy.

This year’s fifth and final $1,500 scholarship recipient is Jackson S. Goodall, a graduate of Troy High School who is the son of Jeff and Lisa Goodall of Troy. At Troy, Jackson was ranked first in his class of 300 and carried a weighted GPA of 4.667 while a three-year member and then President of the National Honor Society his senior year. Jackson also participated in the Math, Science, Spanish, Business, Key and Interact Clubs while competing with the cross-country, swim and tennis teams and lettering with the latter two. Jackson also received the Honda-Ohio State STEM, Rensselaer Medalist and Bausch & Lomb Science Awards among many others. This fall Jackson will attend The Ohio State University where he will study mechanical engineering and business.

The Miami County Bar Association also has announce the award of its 2020 scholarship from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to the memory of Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund assists deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association selects recipients from year to year to receive grants that will apply to law school tuition. Scholarship eligibility requires that an applicant be admitted for full-time attendance at an accredited college or school of law in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

The recipient of the 2020 J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,800 is Emily J. Mothmiller of Troy. Emily’s parents are Robert and Kelly Mothmiller. Emily says she exudes a passion for the law that was first sparked by reading the literary classic To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee in high school. Now a third-year student at the University of Dayton School of Law, Emily has interned locally with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the law firm of Shipman, Dixon and Livingston while participating in the Federal Bar Association Club, the Leadership Honors Program (2018-2019) and the Honor Council. Emily remains active with the Miami County YMCA and St. Patrick Catholic Church.