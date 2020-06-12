Business adapts to COVID-19 challenges

PIQUA — Mary Frances Rodriguez, designer and proprietor of Design52 Custom Rugs and Design52 Creative Services, is one of a number of business owners adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rodriguez has found new ways to reach her customers and inspire creativity.

Rodriguez designs and sells custom-made rugs, as well as provides marketing, sales, event planning, and public relations services, but she has seen a downturn in each of those aspects of her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to social distance and limit events.

“As you can imagine, custom-designed rugs are not a hot commodity at this time with the uncertainty of the economy. Even my freelance marketing customers haven’t had an abundance of work for me as they aren’t absolutely sure what to promote,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez began her business in 2007, when she had her first rug woven in Kathmandu, and she revamped her business in 2017. She works with a weaver in Nepal for designs of woven rugs and a weaver in India for designs that require a flat weave for geometric-shaped designs. She has completed custom rugs for local businesses and customers, some ranging 12 feet long that take months to complete.

“Due to the pandemic, all businesses have been forced to get more creative than usual in order to keep the doors open and continue to bring in revenue,” Rodriguez said.

On the creative side of her business, Rodriguez’s largest revenue generator has been art-inspired gatherings — including public and private art parties, tea parties, custom-designed décor, wedding planning services, and so on — which she has also had to limit due to the social distancing restrictions and bans on large gatherings.

So just like a number of restaurants had to turn to take out and “to go” meals during the previous shut down orders, Rodriguez has turned to offering “art-to-go” kits her clients can do at home.

“Over the course of the past several weeks, I’ve offered a new art kit per week with success,” Rodriguez said. She said the kits offer the same art experience with written instruction instead of coming to a class.

“Most of those kits were purchased for kids quarantined at home, so it made me happy to know they had a fun art project to do on their own,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has also launched a custom book service and added making custom-imprinted notecards to her business. The book service was inspired by seniors who didn’t get a chance to “revel in the usual accolades seniors enjoy in their final weeks leading up to graduation,” she said. For them, she puts together a “a pictorial story of their life from childhood to graduation.” Rodriguez also suggested that now is a good time for letter-writing to make a comeback, which inspired her to offer making custom-imprinted notecards from her clients’ photographs.

“My business is very different than I expected it to be at this time of year, but with these small changes, I’m holding my head above water,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez will be hosting her first Design52 Porch Sale on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at 400 N. Downing Street, Piqua. Customers will be asked to wear face masks and social distance, and hand sanitizer will available.

For more information, find D52CreativeServices on Etsy or visit d52creativeservices.com.

Mary Frances Rodriguez, designer and proprietor of Design52 Custom Rugs and Design52 Creative Services, with her artwork. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_Design-52-Art-Show-NC-2019.jpg Mary Frances Rodriguez, designer and proprietor of Design52 Custom Rugs and Design52 Creative Services, with her artwork.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

