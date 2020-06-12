Victim of golf cart accident identified

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — The two-year-old victim of a golf cart accident has been identified.

Conner Hott, 2, of Miamisburg, was identified as the victim of a golf cart accident that occurred in Newton Township on Thursday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The golf cart accident was reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday in Newton Township. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Pleasant Hill fire and medics, responded to the 1700 block of Stitcher Road on the report of a two-year-old child being ejected from a golf cart.

Initial calls to Miami County 911 indicated the child was not breathing and CPR was started. Pleasant Hill Life Squad arrived on the scene, and after finding the child not breathing and unresponsive, they requested CareFlight to respond.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital aboard CareFlight. The child then passed away at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed the child was seated in the golf cart while his grandfather was driving on the property of the family residence. The family dog ran into the path of the golf cart, at which point the grandfather swerved and braked to avoid hitting the dog. The child then fell from the golf cart, striking his head on the ground in the area of the driveway.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug use. The investigation is ongoing.

