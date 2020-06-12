Nicholas School to hold summer program

PIQUA — Nicholas School is happy to announce their summer program, Summer Fun for Brain and Body, for children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Nicholas School, located at 1306 Garbry Rd., Piqua, will hold its Summer Fun for Brain and Body program Monday through Thursday between June 22 and July 30. There are two different time frame each day, but they will be the same program. Attendees may go to one or both. The times will be between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and/or 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The program includes: a neurodevelopmental program, STEM activities, music, life skills, math, art, movement, and fine motor skills.

The cost of the program is $575 per student. Students may participate in both sessions, but will be charged for each session.

Students must be picked up by 3:30 p.m. each day.

Due to COVID-19, the summer program will be in a different format than it has in the past.

Students must be toilet trained and able to transition independently from class to class.

For additional information and/or an application, please contact: Holly Felver at nicholasschool@woh.rr.com or (937) 773-6979.

For more information, visit www.rcnd.org.