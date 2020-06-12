National Guard conducts testing at Troy Rehab

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center this week as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative to test more long-term care facilities for COVID-19 throughout the state.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith gave his weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic to the Miami County Commissioners on Thursday, discussing how the Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, one of the larger long-term facilities in the county, as part of the state’s goal to mass test all of the high-priority facilities in the state. It is unknown if the Army National Guard will test other facilities in the county to help with the expanded testing.

Smith also went over how Miami County Public Health recently conducted COVID-19 testing at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility following a handful of corrections officers testing positive for COVID-19, which Sheriff Dave Duchak reported earlier this week was due to community spread at a birthday party. Smith noted not all of those corrections officers are Miami County residents, so they may not show up in Miami County’s total COVID-19 case numbers.

“No inmates tested positive,” Smith said. “So that’s a good sign.” He said Miami County Public Health will conduct more testing at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility next week due to the department not getting to everybody through the first round of testing.

Smith said there is one COVID-19 positive patient hospitalized in a local hospital, along with three suspected cases. He added there are 98 hospitalizations in the region, a decrease of 23 since last week.

Also on Thursday, the commissioners authorized sending a 2.5-mill, five-year levy to the Miami County Board of Elections to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot for renewal. The renewal levy will be for the purpose of funding and providing for community developmental disabilities programs and services for the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside of Miami County. Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Brian Green said this renewal will be collecting 2011 tax values.

The commissioners also authorized the following purchases:

• A Ballot on Demand workstation/printer and backup printer for the Miami County Board of Elections at a cost of $4,416 from Clear Ballot Group

• 24 chairs and two tables for jury rooms for Miami County Common Pleas Court at a cost of $15,459.36, including delivery and installation, from Friends Service Co., Inc.

• Video conferencing equipment for Miami County Juvenile Court at a cost of $4,090 from SHI

• A one-year contract between June 5, 2020 to June 5, 2021 with SmartBill, Ltd. for the monthly printing and mailing of water and sewer bills at a total cost not to exceed $30,000

The commissioners also authorized the services of Albin Bauer, II, Esq. and the law firm of Peters, Kalail & Markakis Co. LPA of Cleveland for legal advice and assistance regarding the implementation of the Miami County Solid Waste Management District’s solid waste management plan and programs, as well as with compliance with solid waste laws and regulations. The total cost shall not exceed $10,000 annually.

State, county continue expanding virus testing

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

