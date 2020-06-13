Pet of the Week

Meet Bandit

Bandit was found on County Road 25-A and is now looking for his new home. Bandit is a 2-year-old neutered Aussie/collie mix. He is stubborn and loyal. This guy would do best in a home with out any young kids because of his breeds herding habits. Bandit might take a while to warm up for you, but this smart loyal boy will never want to leave you once he comes around. Come visit him today at Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see Bruiser and for more adoptable pets.