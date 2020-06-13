Area briefs

Museum of Troy History opens

TROY — The Museum of Troy History will begin opening on weekends from 1-5 p.m. beginning June 20. Normally the museum yearly on April 1, but pandemic health precautions postponed opening day in 2020.

The delayed opening has allowed for improvements to our permanent and temporary displays. A scale model of the Public Square in Troy, created by Gail Stickelman, is now on display. This wonderful model is not to be missed and is of interest to children and adults. Also on display are artifacts from the practice of medicine in Troy from the late 1800’s to the late 1900’s. Many of the artifacts are from the practice of Dr. Roy Wolcott, MD, Dr. Paul Foy, MD, and other practitioners.

The permanent displays include a parlor, foyer, and bedroom that are furnished in the Victorian period. The kitchen is furnished with the latest 1920’s conveniences and the mockup of a one room school house is furnished with equipment from Edwards, Kyle, and other Troy Schools. The collection of Troy High School yearbooks allows visitors to search for students from 1918 to 2018.

Blood drive set

DAYTON — Be a hero by giving blood at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22 at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Hero — Giver, Lifesaver, Donor” face mask and the free “Wake Up & Give” T-shirt.

Donors must have an appointment and must wear a face mask at CBC blood drives. Schedule your appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Consumer rights class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Council are teaming up to offer a class about consumer rights and protecting yourself from unscrupulous sales practices. You will also learn to identify scams, effectively say “no,” and how to reduce unwanted solicitations. The presentation will also discuss the latest utility scams, Caller ID spoofing, slamming and cramming. This is a live-virtual class held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.

There is no charge but registration is required by July 7. Register at tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.