Bill raises awareness for elder abuse

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) last week announced the House passage of legislation creating the “Stop Elder Abuse” license plate. The bill allows motorists to voluntarily purchase Stop Elder Abuse license plates through the Ohio Registrar’s office.

“As individuals, we have a moral and social responsibility to stand up for the most vulnerable among us,” Powell said. “The ‘Stop Elder Abuse’ license plate will help create awareness in our communities and serve as a tangible way people can stand up against the indignity of elder abuse.”

According to the Ohio Department of Aging, there are approximately 16,000 reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation made each year in Ohio. However, the National Institutes of Health estimate that only one in 14 cases of abuse are reported to authorities.

Senate Bill 163, which creates the “ALS Awareness” license plate, was amended in House Transportation and Public Safety Committee to include other license plates for a variety of causes.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.