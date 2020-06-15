Lincoln Community Center reopens

TROY — Lincoln Community Center (LCC) reopened it facility operations and programs effective Monday, June 15. In doing so, the highest priority will be put on health, safety and security for patrons and staff in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Shane Carter, Executive Director, said,

“The LCC reopening process will be done by meeting the access and usage needs of youth, adults and seniors in a progressive, conditions-driven process based on local and state health standards,” said executive director Shane Carter.

He added that facility patrons and users will see and experience a somewhat different environment at LCC in order to comply with health standards.

The focus of the LCC Reopening Plan initially will be on gradual restarting of basic programs. Carter emphasized that essential to the success of reopening are: controlled building access; thorough facility sanitation; regular wellness/temperature checks; comprehensive staff training; and continuous user cooperation. He thanked LCC Board Member Ken Willis (Q-Squared, Inc.) for preparation of the comprehensive reopening plan.

Forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 epidemic on March 16, LCC still continued to serve the community through daily school lunch distributions, special events co-sponsored with business partners, and neighborhood outreach programs. These activities were all accomplished out of a tent placed on the LCC grounds and through donations from many individuals and organizations.

LCC Board President Karen Boone said she and fellow board members continue to be amazed by how the LCC organization has always been able to help and support so many people in good times and very challenging times.

“The tireless commitment of the staff and volunteers, and the incredible support from the community continues to be the legacy foundation of Lincoln Community Center,” Boone said.

Coinciding with the systematic reopening of LCC is the start of construction on a 21,803 square foot, $3.8 million building addition at LCC which began in May of this year. This is the first expansion of the present building since its completion in 1939. The result of a three-year planning process, the new building addition will add needed programming/activity/work space with ADA compliance and additional parking. Included in the additional space will be: a high school regulation gymnasium; lobby/reception area; program/activity area; exercise area/locker room; staff offices/work areas/storage/kitchen/concession area. The space in the historical present building will be refreshed and used.

For additional LCC reopening information, contact JoAnn Anderson or Nicole Burton at (937) 335-2715 or go to the Lincoln Community Center website.