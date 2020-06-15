Testing, tracing continues in county

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) is continuing to help in the testing of congregate living facilities in Miami County for the coronavirus, according to staff.

On June 15, MCPH also assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in conducting COVID-19 testing for the staff and inmates at the Miami County Jail. A second round of testing will be conducted this week for those who were unavailable for last week’s testing, according to MCPH staff. So far, eight corrections officer employees tested positive and no inmates. MCPH contact tracers are currently investigating those who have tested positive to the virus and are working to isolate these individuals to reduce the spread.

As summer sets in and limited social events are starting to occur, Miami County residents will have more opportunities to interact with others. It is important that those living in and visiting the Miami County community to be cautious and help limit the spread of the virus, according to MCPH staff.

MCPH staff said COVID-19 is very contagious and can spread easily in close contact social situations.

“If you don’t feel well or live with others who are sick, avoid social gatherings so that you don’t possibly spread the virus,” MCPH staff said. “Practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering where social distancing is challenging.”

MCPH staff said they are working on learning more about the announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine’s “testing anyone” initiative he announced last week, and what that will look like in Miami County.

In the county, there are 388 cases as of Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). According to ODH, there have been 30 deaths and 54 hospitalizations.

In Ohio, there are 41,576 total cases and 2,342 total deaths, as of Monday, according to the ODH. Ages range from under 1 to 109 years of age, with a median age of 48. According to the ODH, the virus has affected 51 males and 48 percent females in Ohio, with 1 percent unreported.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.