Firefighters hone pediatric care skills

Assistant Chief Chad Kennedy, Assistant Chief Lee Adams, and firefighter Cleadous Hawk participate in training for pediatric medical emergencies in the Premier Health Mobile Education Lab at the Piqua Fire Department on Monday afternoon.

Mark Senseman of Premier Health, far left, runs a pediatric training scenario as Piqua firefighters Grigsby, Peltier, and Phillips prepare to access the “patients” condition and begin treatment inside the Premier Health Mobile Education Lab at Piqua Fire Department on Monday.