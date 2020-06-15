Event businesses adjust to state restrictions

MIAMI COUNTY — The state of Ohio allowed banquet halls and catering facilities to reopen June 1 at the height of the summer wedding season.

But for some local vendors, it will be tough to recoup lost revenue from spring events like graduations and missed wedding dates.

Kenny Kirby, owner of Schirbyz Party Rental, estimated the tent and chair business took a loss of about $40,000 due to cancellations from graduation parties and weddings being postponed. Kirby said he used the downtime to clean tents and chairs and other projects during the pandemic’s shutdown, which banned large gatherings.

“The state’s shutdown happened right before our busiest season,” he said. “We’re back in business full swing now. We’ve been working with the health department on how to space out our tables and chairs to comply with the state’s rules.”

Kirby said events have been picking back up and people are easing back into hosting parties of all sizes.

Summer brides can now host weddings with up to 300 guests, but venues must follow strict state regulations similar to those for restaurants and bars.

Janelle Baker, co-owner of the Ormont Estate in Piqua, said they typically have 50-60 events booked during their busy season. Baker said only two weddings canceled and the rest postponed their events. Baker said the pandemic’s impact on their business is still undetermined, but she and her husband Tim tackled projects while they waited for the state to lift the ban.

“We had our rainy day fund, but you don’t know how long it’s going to rain,” she said.

Baker said she’s had to “think outside the box” on how to bring 300 guests to their property, but remain in compliance with state mandates. She listed catering issues, sparkler send-offs and dance floor configurations have all been part of the state’s restrictions.

Some restrictions include no mingling at the bar area, no dance floor and no father-daughter dances.

The 300 person limit does not include service providers such as a deejay, caterer, photographers and videographers.

She said some couples have decided to reduce their guest lists, compromised on their new wedding dates, and have overall been easy going about the “new normal.”

“We are working with what people’s expectations are,” she said. Some ideas include “family pods” where known family members can gather around their own tables. Catering staff will now serve food for guests, eliminating self-service stations, which will likely add to costs.

Baker said upon the on-set of the state’s shutdown, she ordered hand sanitizer stations in April, but has yet to receive them. Other issues still pending are how staffing will adjust to demanding back-to-back evenings of events, especially those who work other full-time day jobs.

“All in all, everyone has been very understanding. We think of our couples as family and we want to give them the best experience possible. Everyone has been more than accommodating to adjusting their dates, their guest lists, which isn’t easy,” she said.

Those postponements mean the venue will book Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even Sunday events back-to-back with some weddings pushed back to 2021. Baker said they also have booked events well into November, which is rare due to unpredictable Ohio weather late in the fall.

Kenny Kirby, owner of Schirbyz Party Rental disinfects chairs prior to their being available for use.

Local vendors adapt with state mandates