FFA names members of month

CASSTOWN — The January 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly, both the children of Sam and Laura Sutherly of Troy.

They are freshmen and first year members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Emma attended the National FFA Convention and is preparing for the FFA Creed Speaking Career Development event. Samuel placed in the chapter’s Corn Challenge event.

Both Emma and Samuel competed in the State Soils Evaluation Career Development event and are practicing for the General Livestock and Meats Evaluation Career Development events. Both attended the State Greenhand Conference and competed in the Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event. Their Supervised Agricultural Education plans include raising and marketing show goats.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member(s) of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.