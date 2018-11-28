Troy resident makes 150th blood donation

DAYTON — Troy donor and retired Wayne High School art teacher and volleyball coach Richard “Dick” Brenneman celebrated Nov. 27 — “Giving Tuesday” — by giving his milestone 150th lifetime blood donation at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Richard taught 35 years in the Huber Heights Schools system. He was head girls’ volleyball coach at Wayne and started the first boys’ volleyball program in the early ’90s. He also coached for Tipp City Schools.

“That’s how I got started donating blood,” said Richard. “Because our teachers’ association would donate as a group or if you couldn’t donate, try to ask someone who could. It never bothered me to donate. I was busy coaching so I would only donate about once a year, but then I would donate more often. I saw I was eligible and thought I would come down today.”

Richard and his wife ,Mary Ann, an audiologist in Springfield, have been married 37 years and have two daughters. Dick and Mary Ann recently moved from Tipp City to Troy. Their oldest daughter, Julia, lives in Tipp City and is expecting the first grandchild in January.

Richard is dedicated to donating when eligible and averages six whole blood donations per year. He reached his milestone 150th with his sixth donation of 2018.

“It’s something that doesn’t bother me at all to do it,” he said. “It’s something I can do and a way to give back. I still like getting those little phone calls about when and where your blood was used. You know somebody used it and it makes it worthwhile.”