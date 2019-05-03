Johnson crowned Strawberry Festival Queen

TROY — Troy High School senior Abby Johnson learned “time makes you bolder” as she was crowned the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Friday night at Troy High School.

Johnson, daughter of Tracy and Derick Cruea, said participating in the annual Queen’s pageant for the very first time took some courage and a little bit of prodding by her supportive mother.

“It was immediate shock, I couldn’t believe and I looked down at my mom and I could see that she was crying and so it made me really excited,” Johnson said. “I’ve never done anything like this. I definitely was excited to step out of my comfort zone a little bit. I love singing and I love being on stage and thought I’d try something different — I definitely did not expect at all to win.”

Johnson sang “Landside” by Fleetwood Mac for the talent to share with the nearly pack auditorium filled friends, family and community supporters.

“I just love Fleetwood Mac and 70s music. I thought it would be a good coming of age song, just thinking, you know, ‘I’ve been afraid of changin’ because I’m growing up and it’s different to see all my family members kind of say good-bye to me as I go off to college.”

Johnson said it was her mother Tracy who helped her to decide to participate in the festival’s annual pageant.

“My mom told me “Why wouldn’t you do it?” So I just went for it,” Johnson said. “I just jumped all in.”

Johnson shared how she enjoyed meeting other participants from other schools. She also shared how moments prior to the crowning session, all 20 contestants joined hands and had an impromptu “pow wow” in the dressing room.

“It was really nice to see all of us come together no matter who won — just being close and being really happy for each other,” Johnson said.

Johnson was awarded a $1,200 scholarship by Excellence in Dentistry — Dr. Mark Bentley, Dr. Charles Stevens and Dr. Julie Jones. Excellence in Dentistry also provided teeth whitening kits for all the participants.

Johnson plans to attend The Ohio State University and study pre-med psychology.

“I’m really excited about strawberry donuts because they are my favorite part of the festival,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to take pictures with little girls, hopefully when they see me they get excited.”

First attendant Katie Robinson is also a senior at Troy High School. She was awarded an $800 scholarship from Faurecia Clean Mobility. Robinson is the daughter of Scott and Lori Robinson.

Second attendant and Miss Congeniality Josalyn Abrams is also a senior at Troy High School. She was awarded a $600 scholarship from Faurecia Clean Mobility and a $200 scholarship for Miss Congeniality from the Troy Strawberry Festival. She in the daughter of Stephanie and Matthew Wattercutter and Jennifer and Nicholas Creech.

The 2019 Queen Pageant sponsors also included, Harris Jewelers, Troy Sports Center, Hittle’s Jewelry and Your Personal Florist.

Troy High School seniors from left, 1st attendant Katie Robinson, Queen Abby Johnson and 2nd attendant Josalyn Abrams make up the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival’s Queen’s Court. Johnson was crowned Queen on Friday night.