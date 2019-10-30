Bethel HS boys missing since Monday

MIAMI COUNTY —Two teens at Bethel High School have been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

The teens have been identified as freshman Logan Sager and sophomore Trever Delamater.

Delamater was last reportedly seen wearing a light gray T-shirt and blue jeans and possibly a hooded sweatshirt.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, on Monday around 1:30 p.m. a deputy responded to Bethel High School in reference to a missing juvenile. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that another juvenile was missing from the high school and they are believed to be together. At this time, the juveniles were not located and have been listed as missing.

The boys reportedly got off the school bus around noon on Monday. The school district dismissed early due to a small fire in the boiler room of the elementary school. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the campus lost power. District officials then dismissed all students early that day.

If you have seen the boys or know their whereabouts, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-6085 or the Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency number at 440-9911.

